As rain cascaded over the light standards at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays looked determine to win, and wasted no time doing so. George Springer struck out to begin the first, but the next three Blue Jays reached base against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez. With three ducks on the pond, Teoscar Hernández broke the ice on a two-run double off the right field wall. Toronto added another run in the second, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh in an utter beatdown on Thursday night.