On August 25, Psychonauts 2 will be unleashed upon the world via Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, continuing the tale of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a former circus performer who’s left the big top behind to pursue his dream career of being a Psychonaut. If you didn’t play the first game, now would be the absolute perfect time to check it out for free with Xbox Game Pass. Don’t have time? Well then, you might want to take a look at the latest video (embedded above!) breaking down the story so far, courtesy of our friends over at Suggestive Gaming. Once you’re done getting caught up, be sure to enjoy our Q&A with the Suggestive Gaming team below, in which they share some of their process.