Did the Jazz get better this offseason? GM Justin Zanik says moves gives them 'a chance'

The Utah Jazz will play their second game in Las Vegas Summer League tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s been a whirlwind of games for young talent on the Jazz but it’s been clear who has stood out the most with this team. At some point this becomes some sort of Deja Vu as we will likely see much of what we’ve seen already, Trent Forrest running the offense at a high level and Dok, well, Dok smash.