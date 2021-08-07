Durant agrees to 4-year contact extension with Brooklyn Nets

Following Team USA’s win over France in the gold medal game, Durant and Draymond Green took to Instagram Live to roast Kendrick Perkins and their doubters who thought they would be falling short of a medal finish, let alone gold. “Everybody who said we were going to take the L. … They had some power rankings out. They had us fourth behind Slovenia. Come on, man,” Durant said. “Talking about they’re catching up to us, like, are you serious? This skill is unmatched, you dig?”