Icom VHF Radio Tips: How to Make a Radio Check

By Jim Hendricks
boatingmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handheld VHF radio, like the Icom M94D used for example in this video, proves to be an essential bit of boating equipment. It is more convenient than a phone for calling a fuel dock or marina. And, when it comes to emergency use, a VHF has no equal: it allows communicating to other boats without needing to know a number and the Coast Guard, and other authorities are always monitoring it.

www.boatingmag.com

Comments / 0

#Marine Vhf Radio#Radios#Icom#The Coast Guard
