Blue Jays use 9-run 5th to beat skidding Red Sox 12-4

One of the themes of Alex Cora’s pressers this year has been the need for his lineup to make contact. Particularly in situations with runners on base, the manager has talked about how the lineup just needs to put the ball in play and let good things happen. They failed at that today. The offense had a few big chances, including three with a man on third and less than no outs, and they struck out in all three of those spots. They managed only one run off Robbie Ray, who to his credit stepped up with men on base, and with Garrett Richards living in the middle of the zone it was not enough.