Blue Jays use 9-run 5th to beat skidding Red Sox 12-4

By IAN HARRISON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Boston 12-4, handing the skidding Red Sox their seventh loss in eight games. Rookie right-hander Alek Manoah allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win for the third time in four starts as Toronto improved to 7-1 since returning north of the border July 30. George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs, while Bo Bichette had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays.

