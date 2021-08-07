Kansas City police investigate 2 fatal shootings Friday night

Police in Kansas City are investigating two fatal shootings Friday night. The first shooting was reported at 9:09 p.m. in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue. Police said officers were called there on a report of gunshots. Simultaneously, the Kansas City Fire Department was called to East 35th Street and Woodland Avenue on a possible injury accident. When police officers arrived, they found man inside a vehicle who appeared to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.