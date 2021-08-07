Cancel
Sherman County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Thomas and east central Sherman Counties through 945 PM MDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 931 PM MDT/1031 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Brewster, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Thomas and east central Sherman Counties. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 32 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

