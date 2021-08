SAN DIEGO — Ashton Goudeau knows what to do when he gets designated for assignment, after all he’s been through it eight times in the past year. A few months ago, after the Giants sent him packing in March, he took a few balls from them so he could throw on his own. He went to a friend's house, and threw with his neighbor in order to stay in shape. He was throwing again on his own Wednesday after he was designated for assignment by the Reds after the team made a trade with the Yankees.