Knicks sign second round draft pick Miles McBride

The New York Knicks have signed guard Miles McBride, the 36th overall pick (second round) of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a contract. McBride, 6-2, 200-pounds, averaged 15.9 points on 41.4-percent shooting from downtown, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 34.2 minutes in 29 games as a sophomore at West Virginia University last season. He was one of 30 players selected to the 2020-21 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team and was the only player in the Big 12 last season with multiple 30-point games (two). The Cincinnati, OH-native averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in his two seasons with the Mountaineers earning him 2019-20 Big 12 All-Freshman and 2020-21 All-Big 12 second team honors.