Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks sign second round draft pick Miles McBride

InsideHoops
 6 days ago

The New York Knicks have signed guard Miles McBride, the 36th overall pick (second round) of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a contract. McBride, 6-2, 200-pounds, averaged 15.9 points on 41.4-percent shooting from downtown, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 34.2 minutes in 29 games as a sophomore at West Virginia University last season. He was one of 30 players selected to the 2020-21 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team and was the only player in the Big 12 last season with multiple 30-point games (two). The Cincinnati, OH-native averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in his two seasons with the Mountaineers earning him 2019-20 Big 12 All-Freshman and 2020-21 All-Big 12 second team honors.

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#West Virginia University#The New York Knicks#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: 2 trades that NY should make that fill huge needs

For some, the NY Knicks‘ draft and free agency have been a bit lackluster. For others, it’s exactly what they had expected. After a multitude of trades on draft night, bringing in Evan Fournier and otherwise keeping the rest of the band together, the Knicks are basically telling the rest of the league that last season was not a fluke.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAFanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Could This Player On The New York Knicks Become An NBA All-Star?

The Indiana Pacers had no answer for Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks in their first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday afternoon. The former Kentucky Wildcat who was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft torched the Pacers for 32 points and eight assists.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks’ Mile McBride compared to 7-time All-Star for his style of play

With the longest wingspan out of any point guard in the NBA draft at 6’8″, New York Knicks‘ 36th overall selection Miles McBride is preparing to take his talents to the next level. Having slipped to the second round, McBride promised to make every team that passed on him regret the decision, but he found himself in a perfect landing spot after featuring on a tough West Virginia team.
NBAwvsportsnow.com

Miles McBride Makes Summer League Debut With Knicks

Just 10 days after being selected in the second round by the New York Knicks, former WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors defeated the Knicks, 89-79, but McBride impressed Knick fans who were watching him for...
NBAScarlet Nation

Analysis: What Miles McBride brings to the Knicks and how he fits in

The New York Knicks, fresh off their first playoff berth in nearly 10 years, needed to reload in order to make it back there next season. Enter Miles McBride, who the Knicks ultimately acquired after he was chosen with the No. 36 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The 20-year-old...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

NBA Draft: Knicks Trade Down Again, Select Rokas Jokubaitis, Miles McBride

The Knicks traded the 32nd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, taking Rokas Jokubaitis and Miles “Deuce McBride” at 34 and 36, respectively. The New York Knicks are selecting FC Barcelona point guard Rokas Jokubaitis from Lithuania with the fourth pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft (34th overall). They acquired nos. 34 and 36 from the Oklahoma City Thunder for no. 32, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBABleacher Report

Miles McBride's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

West Virginia guard Miles McBride is headed to the New York Knicks. The Oklahoma City Thunder previously owned the 2021 NBA draft's 36th overall selection, but he'll be headed to New York after the Knicks reportedly acquired the No. 34 and No. 36 selections from OKC for No. 32, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Miles McBride Reveals Knicks Jersey Number

Former West Virginia star guard Miles "Deuce" McBride was recently drafted by the New York Knicks 36th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder made the pick for the Knicks as the two teams agreed on a trade earlier that evening. Monday, McBride showed off his new...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks: The perfect veteran point guard to help develop Miles McBride

Just days before the New York Knicks selected West Virginia point guard Miles McBride with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, head coach Tom Thibodeau fell in love with his defensive production. With players like Sharife Cooper still available, the Knicks decided to go with McBride, who offers an immediate impact off the ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy