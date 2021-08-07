Cancel
Crown Heights holds vigil for woman whose fatal shooting was caught on surveillance video

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Crown Heights community paused to remember a woman who was fatally shot Wednesday. The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a woman who is wanted in connection to the homicide on Franklin Avenue. Delia Berry, the mother of 42-year-old victim Delia Johnson, told News 12 Friday prior to joining...

Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Who Is Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Cop Fatally Shot In West Englewood?

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood, had been on the job since 2018. Officer French, 29, was assigned to the Community Safety Team and conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire. French’s partner was seriously wounded. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) Officer French was the fifth woman to die in the line of duty in Chicago Police history, and the first in 20 years. The Community Safety Team to which French and her partner were assigned fights crime and specifically connects with the faith leaders and community groups. So far in 2021, 38 CPD officers have been shot or shot at. Eleven of those officers were struck, and French is the first to die this year. In 2020, 79 officers were shot at or shot. Police Supt. David Brown said this year’s number is a 500% increase of officers shot at or shot compared with 2019.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Ex-LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez Charged With Manslaughter In Off-Duty Costco Shooting Which Killed Man, Injured Parents

CORONA (CBSLA) – A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged in connection with a 2019 shooting inside a Corona Costco which killed an intellectually disabled man and critically wounded his parents. An undated photo of 32-year-old Kenneth French, and his parents Russell and Paula French, who were shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona, Calif., on June 14, 2019. Kenneth died but his parents survived. (CBS2) The California Attorney General announced Monday that Salvador Sanchez has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun. He was taken into...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured

By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Former LAPD Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting Inside Corona Costco

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in an off-duty shooting that killed a man at a Southern California Costco. Salvador Sanchez also was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the 2019 confrontation during a shopping trip at the Costco in Corona.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Dispatcher Keith Thornton, Praised For Handling Of Shooting That Killed Officer Ella French, Asks People To Show Support To Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police dispatcher was being applauded across the country Monday for how he coordinated the response to the shooting over the weekend that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and critically wounded her partner. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Keith Thornton was on duty Saturday night when the call came in for two officers shot in the line of duty. Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Dashaun Young, SEPTA Security Guard Caught On Video Punching Customer, Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA guard caught on surveillance video punching a customer is now facing aggravated assault charges. Police arrested Dashaun Young on Monday. Eyewitness News first showed you the surveillance video last month. Police say Young knocked a man to the ground and then repeatedly punched him at the Arrott Transportation Center. At the time, a SEPTA spokesperson said there was some sort of argument that turned physical. “It appears the two were in a verbal disagreement of some type for a couple minutes before it became physical. And then the video shows that the security guard struck the man and the man fell to the ground,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. Young worked as a private security guard for Allied Universal and we’re told he’s been fired from his job.
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Surveillance video captures attack against 80-year-old woman in Honolulu

Honolulu Police need help finding a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman in broad daylight. The incident was captured on camera on Saturday afternoon around 11:40 a.m. It happened on South Beretania Street, in front of Wong's Drapery near Times Supermaket. Surveillance video captured a man pushing an 80-year-old...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Two Brothers, Monte And Eric Morgan, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and for critically wounding another officer. Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to a robbery charge filed in 2019 and sentenced to probation. Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Feds Charge Jamel Danzy With Buying Gun Used In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana has been hit with federal charges, accused of buying the gun that was used in the weekend shooting of two Chicago police officers. Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot officer Ella French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night. Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March from a gun dealer in Hammond and then gave it to an Illinois resident who had a criminal record and could not legally purchase a weapon. Danzy...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Aniya Blandon Killed, Man Injured When Speeding Car Jumps Curb At Bus Stop In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man hurt in a hit and run in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Police say the driver may have been drag racing. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, a smashed up red Dodge Charger could be seen at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Officers say around 3 a.m., it was one of three cars driving at a high rate of speed, when one lost control, and crashed into two bystanders waiting at a bus stop. The NYPD says Aniya Blandon, 20, was killed and a 23-year-old man was hurt. He was rushed to the...
Lakewood, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Anonymous Caller Leads Lakewood Police To Arrest Marisa Kakos In Hit & Run That Left Pedestrian Critically Injured

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood arrested a hit-and-run suspect wanted in a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured. Investigators say that an anonymous caller gave them information that led them to the suspect driver, later identified as Marisa Sophara Kakos of Denver. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of a person walking northbound on Highway 285 just east of South Simms Street. When agents arrived, they found a female lying in the median area with serious injuries. Marisa Sophara Kakos (credit: Lakewood Police) She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said that the woman had been struck by a car and that car left the scene. Why the woman was walking on the highway is being investigated. After the report of the hit-and-run, police received an anonymous call that led them to Kakos, 26, who was arrested. The vehicle was also impounded. Kakos was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on investigation of felony hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury and other charges are possible. The victim remains in critical condition.
Dixon, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Body Found In Ditch Near Dixon; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in a ditch near Dixon late Tuesday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was doing a traffic stop near Dixon Avenue West and Nunes Road in unincorporated Dixon when someone flagged him down. That person then told the deputy that there appeared to be a body in a ditch nearby. Deputies soon confirmed that it was indeed a deceased person’s body in the ditch. No details about the person found dead, including how long they may have been there, have been released at this point. Detectives are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation, however. Dixon Avenue West near Nunes Road will be closed through the early afternoon as detectives investigate.
Brooklyn, NYpix11.com

Woman arrested months after fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a Brooklyn teen dead several months ago, police said. Kaliyah Philips, 23, was taken into custody Monday morning and faces charges of assault and gang assault, authorities said. Authorities responded to a call on...

