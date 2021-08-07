Laurels and Barbs
Laurel: National Night Out activities Tuesday in Johnstown’s Central Park gave area residents the opportunity to engage with law-enforcement and emergency personnel in a pleasant, educational setting. A similar event was held in Nanty Glo. In Johnstown, youngsters could climb inside a SERT vehicle, see a firetruck up close and pet city K-9 officer-in-training Archie. City officer Melissa Nagle presented kids with with sticker “police badges” and distributed information about the department. “It brings the whole community together,” Nagle told reporter Randy Griffith. “We are here to serve the community, so hopefully we helped some people.”www.tribdem.com
Comments / 0