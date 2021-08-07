Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Summer Art Blooms in the Bucktown Neighborhood

Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The Bucktown Arts Fest is excited to announce four art events throughout the neighborhood this summer. Partnering with the Friends of Holstein Park, Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern, and Little Broken Things, our aim is to celebrate local artists and the artist in you. Events...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Arts Education#Arts Festival#Prweb#Baf#The Bucktown Arts Fest#Fohp#Germans#Polish#Hispanic#Free Working#Little Broken Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Art Forms Punctuate The Summer In Yankton

Yankton Area Arts has had a busy but fulfilling summer! We hosted an amazing Summer Art Camp in June and July with 85 area kids participating and filling the hall (and parking spaces) with music, laughter and lots of paint! Thank you to Lauren Walker for leading the camp and creating fun projects! I know she is working on some plans for December leading up to Christmas, so stay tuned for more information in the coming months! Additionally, YAA has hosted our Summer Concert Series and only had to cancel one of the concerts for weather. We are grateful to the Yankton Area Summer Band and their manager Gwen Wenisch for your music. YAA also hosted several fun pops concerts this season! We are already making plans for next season!
Visual Arttheleadernews.com

Art Valet: Artists continuing summer tradition in Heights

First Saturday Arts Market first opened for summer evening markets in 2006, the same year White Linen Night in the Heights got its humble start. The market is located at 540 W. 19th St. and open from 6-10 p.m. Saturday. It will wrap our summer evening markets for 2021. Like...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Summer art camp exhibition through Aug. 14

Students grades kindergarten through third enjoyed creating art at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp. This year students learned about artists Vincent Van Gogh, Giacomo Balla, Henri Rousseau, Berthe Morisot, and Canaletto. Participants created projects inspired by these artists using a variety of art techniques with instructors Macy...
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

8 imaginative Austin art exhibits to keep it cool and cultured this summer

The Austin museum and gallery scene is in full swing, and August brings an abundance of exhibits to delight every type of art aficionado. From Warhol drawings and surreal photographs and videos to super cool international graffiti artists, “photographic paintings,” and a celebration the life and legacy of Lady Bird Johnson, the city is pulsing with possibilities for hours of artistic exploration.
Dallas, TXaddisonmagazine.com

Summer Art Festival at Southwest Gallery

A paintbrush dips delicately into a vibrant red paint on the artist’s palette. Light strokes are gently pressed along the canvas, creating a strong and smooth line. Despite its seemingly slow, careful progress, the painting seems to come alive in no time, as the painter efficiently brings to life what they are envisioning in their head. Watching an artist create a masterpiece live is one of the most intense, exciting, and enjoyable experience – why do you think Bob Ross had such a successful tv show? On August 14 and 15, Southwest Gallery is bringing that experience to the North Dallas Corridor as they host their Annual Summer Art Festival from 1-5 p.m.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

What's new at Columbus Museum of Arts for the summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for some fun family events that's happening around town, we've got you covered. Columbus Museum of Arts executive Deputy Director for Learning, experience and engagement Cindy Foley discusses upcoming summer events with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Columbus Museum of...
Williams Bay, WILake Geneva Regional News

Williams Bay art fest returns in full bloom

The 45th annual Fine Arts & Craft Fest hosted by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance (WBCAA) came to life at Edgewater Park on Saturday, July 24. All weekend, patrons browsed 30 booths full of paintings, jewelry, wood carvings and more. WBCAA President Sandy Johnson breathed a sigh of relief...
El Segundo, CAelsegundorecparks.org

Art + Dine Summer Series August 2021

The City of El Segundo Community Services Department invites you to visit the 200 block of Richmond Street in Downtown El Segundo starting Friday, August 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and every Friday during August 2021 to experience Art + Dine: A Friday Evening Series. Each Friday two artists will set up a "studio" for diners to watch as they create art of the spot.
Laguna Beach, CAthevistapress.com

Make Laguna Beach Your Summer Art Destination

The Pageant of the Masters returns to amaze audiences July 7 to September 3 with the magic of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”). This iconic, long-running Orange County tradition combines artfully costumed people, extravagant sets, and theatrical illusion to recreate famous works of art on stage. The Pageant of the Masters is known around the world and has been lovingly parodied in pop culture by the likes of Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls. Order your tickets now for summer’s not-to-be-missed performance!
Denver, COwashparkprofile.com

A summer staple for art lovers

Local artist Lauri Dunn has discovered a whole world of interesting insects through her art. Her favorite is the praying mantis, she said. This is because of their “fun-looking heads,” Dunn added. Dunn, of Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, is a photographer and digital artist who creates abstract art pieces by...
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Magic Thursday Artists Summer 2021 Art Show & Sale

The "Magic Thursday" artists came together as a group because they shared a passion for creating art. During the summer months, the group paints en plein air at a variety of locations in the Grand Traverse region. They share studio space at Crooked Tree Art Center during the winter months. Participating artists include Sue Bowerman, Nan Frankland, Ruth Kitchen, Sherry McNamara, Dorothy Mudget, Marilyn Rebant (EMME), & Laura Swire. The exhibit is on display Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm, & during events in July & Aug.
Visual ArtPen City Current

Summer Art Matters – Lori Illner Greene

Art, and the emotions it conveys and provokes, is a tangible intangible. We know it does something. All that it can do is expansive and open to interpretation. Art makes some people feel whole. Some art provokes outrage. Other works are soothing. Even others can be inspirational. It is hard to put a finger on it because everyone experiences Art differently. It isn’t a necessity of life like food, water, and shelter. But works of art are showing up in excavations from 15,000 in France1, to 30,0002 on the island of Java, and now 50,000+3 years ago in Northern Germany clearly pushing back the record of neanderthal/home sapiens relationship with art to early times indeed. We don’t need art to survive. Still, it is arguable that Art as a form of expression is one of the things that makes us more human. And… we have been doing it for a long time. Engaging with that part of our brain that is creative, innovative, and capable of symbolic thinking has propelled us as a species and continues to do so today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy