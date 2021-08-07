8th of August Photograph Display
A collection of historic photographs will be on display depicting unknown African American citizens from Montgomery County and Dickson County. The collection is provided by Frederick Deshon Murphy, President of The Tennessee African American Historical Group. Visitors are welcome to view the photographs and if possible, provide identifying information. The reception and display will take place from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Refreshments will be provided.www.cityofclarksville.com
