Bayview Entertainments announces TYPO is coming September 2021

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayview Entertainment announces that Antony Meadley’s domestic abuse thriller TYPO is coming DVD & Digital on September 28, 2021. Abbie (Melissa Hollett) is an aspiring writer who finds that her marriage is not the dream she expected after her husband (Guy Barnes) starts abusing her. As her life starts to spiral out of control, she needs to find a way out… but her plans have consequences that she couldn’t have imagined.

#Domestic Violence#Typo#Bayview Entertainments
