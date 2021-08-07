Edward Scissorhands Returns With the Loot Crate Capsule Collection
His scars may run deep, but his love will last forever. Loot Crate is proud to announce the Edward Scissorhands Capsule Collection. The officially licensed Edward Scissorhands line of apparel is designed by renowned artist Dave Quiggle and is a must-have for new and old fans of this beloved cult classic. These limited-edition pieces are inspired by the 1990 fantasy romance film that can only be purchased from Loot Crate.www.horrorsociety.com
