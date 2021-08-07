Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Improves to 10-6

Wainwright (10-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Royals. Wainwright cruised through five scoreless innings to begin Friday's game, giving up just three hits in the process. Kansas City finally got to him in the sixth, scoring two runs on four hits in the frame, including Ryan O'Hearn's RBI triple. The veteran righty has tossed at least seven innings while giving up three or fewer runs in four straight outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.48 through 139.2 innings. Wainwright is lined up to face the Royals on the road next week.