Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Improves to 10-6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWainwright (10-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Royals. Wainwright cruised through five scoreless innings to begin Friday's game, giving up just three hits in the process. Kansas City finally got to him in the sixth, scoring two runs on four hits in the frame, including Ryan O'Hearn's RBI triple. The veteran righty has tossed at least seven innings while giving up three or fewer runs in four straight outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.48 through 139.2 innings. Wainwright is lined up to face the Royals on the road next week.

MLBthesalemnewsonline.com

BenFred: Bringing back Molina and Wainwright should be no-brainer if both Cardinals cornerstones are interested

Bring them back. Both of them. One more year? Easiest decision ever. No need to wait. Entering this season, it was not certain that Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina would be around for games like Friday night’s 4-2 win against the Royals, where the two joined forces for the millionth time – that’s an unofficial stat – to give Cardinals fans something to celebrate, a hard thing to do considering the still-sour taste lingering from a Thursday night collapse that sure felt season-defining.
MLBtheintelligencer.com

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Suggested a Change for Brusdar Graterol

The theme of this season has been many player’s being unable to replicate the success they have had in prior seasons. Cody Bellinger is a big one that comes to mind as well as Victor González who has regressed big time. Of course, there is also the mighty Brusdar Graretol, who is fueled with a triple digit fastball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
MLBViva El Birdos

The Ramifications of a Yadier Molina Extension

There have been rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are working on a contract extension that will keep the 39-year-old under contract through the 2022 season at least. Given Molina’s attitude, Mike Shildt’s willingness to put him in the lineup nearly every day, and John Mozeliak’s statement that Ivan Herrera is the long-term future at catcher, it is not surprising that the Cardinals are looking to extend Molina. Given his performance, though, it is unclear how much more Molina has left in the tank.
MLBchatsports.com

10 years ago today: The St. Louis Cardinals trade Colby Rasmus

PITTSBURGH - JULY 24: Colby Rasmus #28 of the St Louis Cardinals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game on July 24, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) On the tenth...
MLBallfans.co

Braves hammer Lester in Cardinals debut for 6-1 victory

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hammered Jon Lester in his first start for the St. Louis Cardinals, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night. The 37-year-old Lester (3-6), acquired from Washington last week, allowed the first seven...

