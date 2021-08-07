Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Notches first steal

Parra went 0-for-2 with a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-4 loss to Atlanta. The 34-year-old generated a run the hard way after getting plunked by Atlanta starter Kyle Muller in the fifth inning. Parra advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a sacrifice fly to give Washington its only lead of the game. This was Parra's first start since July 30, as the outfielder has taken on more of a reserve role lately. He is slashing a meager .247/.287/.383 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored through 88 plate appearances.