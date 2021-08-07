Cancel
Oregon State

Coos County man accused of killing 4, kidnapping woman, returned to Oregon

By Jack Forrest
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
A Coos County man accused of killing four people and kidnapping a woman, then forcing her to drive him to Wisconsin, has been returned to Oregon to face charges in the homicidal rampage. Oen Evan Nicholson was charged Friday in Coos County with 12 counts of first-degree murder and two...

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
Noti, OR
Coos County, OR
Wisconsin State
Oregon State
North Bend, OR
Coos County, OR
Coos County, OR
Oregon Government
Oregon Crime & Safety
