Quantrill allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings in a no-decision versus St. Louis on Tuesday. For the third straight start, Quantrill was able to limit the opposition to one run. The right-hander has settled into a nice groove since the All-Star break as he's been needed to address an injury-riddled Cleveland rotation. For the year, he owns a 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB through 78.2 innings. He'll take a 2-2 record into his next start, tentatively set for this weekend versus the White Sox.