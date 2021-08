MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five local filmmakers are lending their unique artist perspectives on saving Biscayne Bay in a public service announcement contest appropriately titled “Save the Bay.” The contest, which you can vote on, was created by oolite arts. The videos run the gamut from touching to comedic. All with the goal of raising awareness of the importance of the health of our waters. “Save the Bay” is yet another example of the arts stepping up to help save the planet. This time, it’s Biscayne Bay. Miami Beach-based Oolite Arts recently created the “Save the Bay” public service announcement video competition asking filmmakers...