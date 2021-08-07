Nets Sign Day’Ron Sharpe To Rookie Contract
The Nets have signed first-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe to his first NBA contract, the team announced on Friday in a press release. The Suns drafted Sharpe with the No. 29 pick last week on behalf of the Nets, who had agreed on draft day to acquire that pick along with Jevon Carter in exchange for Landry Shamet. The trade couldn’t become official until today, and Brooklyn didn’t waste any time in locking up Sharpe to his rookie contract.www.hoopsrumors.com
