Wainwright (8-6) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 4-2 victory over Cleveland. He struck out eight. The veteran right-hander continues to be a rock in the St. Louis rotation. Since the beginning of June, Wainwright has given up more than three runs only once while lasting at least seven innings six times in 10 starts, posting a sharp 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 66 innings over that stretch.