Despite the many ethical concerns around this year’s Olympic Games, the event is a major milestone for trans participation in sports. For the first time in the history of the Games, there will be openly trans athletes competing. There are at least four openly trans athletes, from three different countries, in Tokyo. But even though headlines leading up to the Games touted this milestone, many sports journalists didn’t seem prepared to provide accurate coverage. To make things even more complicated, the many different broadcast and streaming feeds have made it harder to determine exactly how the situations arose, and made it more difficult to hold the networks and individuals responsible accountable.