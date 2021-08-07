Cancel
Columbus, OH

Columbus woman marks one millionth rider for Kings Island roller coaster

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
MASON — Kings Island’s newest roller coaster passed a significant milestone Friday.

The park announced that Orion, the park’s newest roller coaster, recorded its one millionth rider.

Ohio native Mary Hendricks, of Columbus, recorded the honor. It was her first time on the ride, which is the park’s tallest, fastest and longest ride.

“Being a part of Orion’s history is just awesome. The whole park’s awesome and this new roller coaster is the best one here I think, so it’s really exciting to be a part of that,” Hendricks said.

The park awarded Hendricks with an Orion-themed gift bag.

The Orion opened to the public in July 2020.

