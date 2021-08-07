Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Teases Fans On Sixth Season’s First Episode Title

By Bruce Haring
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMqPf_0bKUyxWP00

Dan Fogelman , the creator of This Is Us , wants to assure us that the show isn’t becoming “This Is Cuss.”

The showrunner of the drama caused a stir in social media by providing what many thought was a preview of the title of season six’s first episode for its final run.

One of the title words was a jumbled series of punctuation, commonly denoting swearing in literature and on the net.

Fogelman later said NBC has asked him if the marks were the episode’s title.

“Nope. I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at internet. It’s the right amount of letters though,” he later said on Twitter, “so do your thing.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Teases#The Creator#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'This Is Us' Creator Teases Final Season Premiere

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman dropped an enticing Easter egg for the final season heading into the weekend. On Friday afternoon, Fogelman posted on Twitter a screenshot of the supposed episode title for the anticipated sixth season, alongside the tweet, "One down." The upcoming premiere episode, which will air...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Cancelled Its Law And Order Spinoff, But That Just Make It Even Worse For Manifest Fans

A few days ago, NBC announced that its latest Dick Wolf collaboration Law & Order: For The Defense was cancelled even before it hit the air. NBC had previously ordered the project straight to series and it was expected to be part of a lineup of all Law & Order shows during primetime as part of the network's fall 2021 TV schedule, including Law & Order: SVU and newcomer Law & Order: Organized Crime. With the cancellation news that third hour of primetime will be missing… and that’s actually bad news for Manifest fans.
TV SeriesPopculture

Fan-Favorite CBS Drama Leaving Netflix in August

Jericho, the short-lived science fiction series, is leaving Netflix in just a few weeks. Both seasons of the show will leave the streaming platform on Aug. 15. The series originally aired from September 2006 through March 2008 and was one of the first modern shows revived thanks to a fan campaign. The show was actually canceled after its first season, but CBS brought it back for a seven-episode second season to help wrap up the story.
TV Serieswomansday.com

'Manifest' Fans Are Demanding to Know the Real Reason NBC Canceled the Show

In early June, Deadline broke the worst news ever for Manifest fans. Apparently, NBC decided to pull the plug on the plane mystery drama, which means there will not be a season 4 or anymore new episodes of Manifest on the network. This is especially shocking considering that multiple outlets report Manifest — which stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas — recently slid into the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Lucifer season 6 pics reveal how dead fan-favourite will return

Despite his apparent death on season 5, Detective Daniel Espinoza is back in a new first look at the upcoming sixth and final season of Lucifer. As fans will know, his demise has had a big impact on events, factoring into Lucifer deciding to become God and Amenadiel joining the LAPD.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Actually, maybe Netflix and NBC will bring back Manifest

Like a misguided family member at Thanksgiving dinner who decides that they could maybe make room for another slice of pie, Netflix has leaned back into the kitchen to say, “You know what? Maybe I could use another helping of NBC’s Manifest.” The vaguely Christian-themed Lost-y drama series was canceled by NBC last month pretty much immediately after becoming one of the biggest binge-watch shows on Netflix, with the on-air ratings apparently not being good enough for NBC to be willing to make another season of a show that people only watched on Netflix. That seemed like the perfect scenario for Netflix to swoop in and rescue the show, as it has done many times before, but even Netflix turned up its nose at Manifest—despite the fact that, again, it was and is very popular on the platform.
NME

Netflix announces September premiere date for ‘Lucifer’ season six

Netflix has announced a premiere date for the sixth and final season of Lucifer. Sharing the news with a 60 second teaser trailer during yesterday’s (July 24) San Diego Comic-Con at Home, the Warner Bros.-produced fantasy series will arrive on Netflix on September 10. The show, which stars Tom Ellis...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest Star Has Already Landed New Show As Fans Wait To See If NBC Changes Mind About Cancellation

The waiting game continues for NBC’s Manifest as the cast and fans anxiously await any news regarding a possible renewal following last month’s cancellation (and some hedging more might come down the pipeline). While NBC and Netflix are reportedly in talks again with Warner Bros., since cast options have expired, the actors are free to take on any new roles, and star Matt Long has already landed his first post-Manifest gig.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Sets Season 6 Return To Netflix At Comic-Con@Home

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will debut on September 10, Netflix announced during the show’s panel at Comic-Con@Home on Saturday. But before moving forward, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussed the past including Dan’s (Kevin Alejandro) shocking death while chatting at the virtual event.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Katie Thurston Promises a Shocking Bachelorette Season Finale

Katie Thurston's Bachelorette reaches a dramatic conclusion tonight that promises to send shockwaves through the entire franchise. Also today: Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo debut Reservation Dogs, The Wall returns for the summer, and a new CNBC docuseries explores Super Heists. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:

Comments / 0

Community Policy