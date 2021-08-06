Cancel
Details Emerge for Magic's Return to Innistrad

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast have announced new details for upcoming sets for Magic The Gathering, as well as ways for new players to get into the game. First, we get a sneak peek at the next set focusing on the horror-themed world of Innistrad. The land were vampires, werewolves, and living nightmares roam free has fallen once again into darkness after the avenging angel Avacyn vanished. Evil is rising once again, and the people of this world are running scared. After all, there is plenty to fear in the shadows.

