Details Emerge for Magic's Return to Innistrad

Sometimes a game will wear its influences on its sleeve. When Button City opened with a background that was taken directly from a 90s arcade carpet but with a little more pastel and a little less ultraviolet, I was sure I knew what I was in for. The joke was on me in the end, as the game seems to have just as much to do with 80s movie tropes as it does with the arcade culture of the 90s. Either way, you know you're in for a trip down memory lane as soon as you turn on the game and have to check your calendar to make sure you didn't fall into a wormhole at some point.