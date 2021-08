John F. Kennedy in his book “Profiles in Courage” wrote about eight senators who bucked public opinion or their own political party to do the right thing. Take John Quincy Adams, who tussled with his Massachusetts Federalist party. Or Lucius Lamar, a Reconstruction-era Mississippian who called for cooperation between the North and South. Or Nebraskan George Norris and his bold effort to rein in the power of the speaker of the House, a fellow Republican.