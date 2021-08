San Diego cyclist Jennifer Valente will race for the third and final time in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday night, California time, competing in the four-event omnium. Valente was ranked first in the omnium on the UCI World Cup circuit in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons, and won the event at the Pan American Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and the 2019 Pan American Games.