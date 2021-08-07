Macon group's 'Soul of Giving' events aim to impact Black community during August

The Central Georgia Empowerment Fund has named August "Black Philanthropy Month," a month dedicated to supporting the Black community.

This year's theme is "The SOUL of Giving."

Organizers have several events scheduled for this month, including a stroll through historic Linwood Cemetery, a movie night at the Douglass Theatre, along with a few virtual events.

The fund is an organization created to support the inclusion of Black leadership and nonprofits serving the Black community.

Chris Canady, the organization chairman, says they are aiming to make a positive economic impact.

"It's best for us to find ways in which we can do something different and something positive and something impactful in our local communities, and what better way to do that than gathering the dollars that we have and sowing that seed into an organization that can make a change in some ones else's life in the local communities, specifically Black and brown communities?" Canady said.

For a list of the fund's Black Philanthropy Month events, visit their Facebook page.