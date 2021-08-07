Go Into The Story interview (Part 4): Steven E. de Souza

Over the weekend Amazon Prime Video released their new documentary Val, an intimate documentary about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. Assembled from recently shot material of the actor after his recent health issues and combined with the countless home movies that Kilmer has shot himself over the past decades the film goes in-depth on his most iconic roles and his place as a man in the world today. Among the sequences in the film that are movie-specific is naturally 1995's Batman Forever which saw Kilmer take on the titular role. In the doc, featuring narration written by Kilmer but performed by his son Jack, he opens up about his time on the film, which he didn't enjoy.