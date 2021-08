Washington Wizards Spencer Dinwiddie Bradley Beal. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. It’s no hyperbole to say that the Washington Wizards pulled off a franchise-saving maneuver on draft day by trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2021 first-round pick. For the second offseason in a row, Tommy Sheppard dealt a seemingly “immoveable contract” and now has the opportunity to build a real, coherent roster around Bradley Beal. Despite that, things are currently as muddled as ever. Only two definites can be penciled into the starting lineup right now: