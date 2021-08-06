Penguin chicks in Chicago take first swim
Four penguin chicks at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago have taken their first swim in what the aquarium says is an important milestone in their development. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/64a8df84faf34f3cadbfcc0c61776246.www.newsbug.info
Comments / 0