CBS19 WEATHER: Heat and humidity sneaks back into our first weekend of August

Welcome to the weekend, East Texas! It will be a quiet weather weekend across the Pineywoods but.. steamy! Winds now moving in from the SW will usher in that humid moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This seabreeze could allow a quick rinse to bubble up across deep East Texas over the next few days. Also, with the uptick in moisture, our heat index values will begin inching into the triple digits once again so the young, elderly and air-sensitive groups should take it easy during this transition time.

SATURDAY:

We begin our Saturday with comfy for August morning temperatures, in the lower 70s. If you want to get in an early run or complete some work outside, this is likely one of the more comfortable mornings we will have over the next week.

By the afternoon, our temperatures will max out in the lower 90s once again, similar to what we ended our work week with but that uptick in humidity makes a difference so if you don't feel it today, you likely will by the end of the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Our temperatures won't be quiet as cool. We return to those overnight norms for early August with our lows forecasted for the mid-70s. A big change compared to those upper 60s and lower 70s we had the pleasure of starting our past few days with.

SUNDAY:

We raise the mercury a few more notches for Sunday afternoon. Similar to Saturday, our weather looks mainly dry besides a seabreeze shower driven by those SW winds. But temperatures will be even warmer, making a return to those mid-70s which is a typical for early August temperature.

Connect with Colleen Campbell o n social media:

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app:

Click here to download the iPhone app

to download the iPhone app Click he to download the iPad app

to download the iPad app Click here to download the Android app

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!