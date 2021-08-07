Chinese men top qualifiers for 10m platform diving final, Jordan Windle makes history for U.S.

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.