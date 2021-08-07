Some public school parents say state's distance learning options fall short

The state Department of Education reported 105 COVID-19 cases across its campuses this week -- the highest weekly total on record. A majority of those cases were on Oahu. The first week of the school year was a nerve-wracking one for many parents, and the latest numbers are adding more anxiety. Many have to make a tough decision -- send the kids to school and risk exposure to the variant, or keep them at home and risk falling behind? Some say there is no choice.