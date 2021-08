WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted there to be an increase of 845,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. It’s the biggest monthly jobs gain since August 2020 when about 1.6 million jobs were added. The upcoming end of federal unemployment benefits, which ends on Sept. 5, may be a factor for why more people are seeking and finding jobs now.