9/11 Family Member Implores Biden to Declassify Documents: ‘Be Our Champion, Mr. President, This Is a Direct Appeal to You’

The son of a man who died at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 attacks made a direct plea to President Joe Biden on CNN Friday night. At issue for Brett Eagleson and many others whose loved ones died in the attacks 20 years ago, are classified documents that they say will show the culpability of Saudi leaders. Eagleson is one of nearly 1,800 people personally impacted by the 9/11 attacks who signed a statement saying they will not welcome Biden’s participation in 9/11-related events unless he declassifies those documents.