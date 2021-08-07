Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

9/11 Family Member Implores Biden to Declassify Documents: ‘Be Our Champion, Mr. President, This Is a Direct Appeal to You’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of a man who died at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 attacks made a direct plea to President Joe Biden on CNN Friday night. At issue for Brett Eagleson and many others whose loved ones died in the attacks 20 years ago, are classified documents that they say will show the culpability of Saudi leaders. Eagleson is one of nearly 1,800 people personally impacted by the 9/11 attacks who signed a statement saying they will not welcome Biden’s participation in 9/11-related events unless he declassifies those documents.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Michael Smerconish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Trade Center#Cnn#Saudi#American#The Department Of Justice#Fbi#Democrats#Republicans#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Biden welcomes DOJ commitment to fresh review of 9/11 documents

President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday his campaign pledge to declassify documents pertaining to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, adding that he welcomed a new filing by the Department of Justice to conduct a "fresh review" of the available documents. Why it matters: Biden's comments come days after families...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: A Hannity special, COVID confusion, Joe Biden's pandemic failures. We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip flopping and much more Oh, and open borders. That's all, tomorrow night.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Families of 9/11 victims call on Biden to probe Saudi Arabi

Washington [US] August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): A numerous group of 9/11 family members in a letter to US President Joe Biden on Friday have called to investigate Saudi Arabia's role in the terrorist attack as well as to implement a new policy toward Riyadh. "We implore President Biden to authorize the...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden and fellow Dems are openly flouting the law — to please crackpot socialists

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”
PoliticsNew York Post

9/11 families, survivors tell Biden to stay away from 20th memorial events

More than 1,800 people affected by the 9/11 terror attacks have asked President Biden not to attend ceremonies commemorating the 20th anniversary of the tragedy next month unless he orders the release of documents they claim could show links between the Saudi government and Al Qaeda. The statement, first obtained...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

9/11 families tell Biden to skip memorial if he does not declassify files

(Reuters) -Family members of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks are opposing U.S. President Joe Biden’s participation in memorial events unless he declassifies government documents that they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. The victims’ family members, joined by first responders and survivors of the attack, released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy