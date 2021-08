Over the years, I have become more conscious of how much waste one can produce. Purchasing based on needs not wants. When I decide to purchase, I base it on all aspects of the product: the price, material/ingredients used to how it’s sourced, take into account the way the product is produced, ethically & sustainably made, to the end product and packaging used (upcycle friendly & recyclable). It's everyone's ability to become more aware of one’s rubbish.