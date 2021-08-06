Latest savings rates

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
