South Dakota Hops Harvest Approaching

The 2021 season has been challenging for many farmers due to drought, but for South Dakota hop growers, the conditions are nearly ideal this year. Hops require a great deal of water due to their growth rate, with the greatest need in late June and early July. Most hop farmers irrigate their hops to ensure they have enough water during their peak growing periods. A dry and hot year has the benefits of reducing mildew pressure on the hop plants and ensuring they receive plenty of sunlight for optimum growth.