Summer Art Blooms in the Bucktown Neighborhood

Art, and the emotions it conveys and provokes, is a tangible intangible. We know it does something. All that it can do is expansive and open to interpretation. Art makes some people feel whole. Some art provokes outrage. Other works are soothing. Even others can be inspirational. It is hard to put a finger on it because everyone experiences Art differently. It isn’t a necessity of life like food, water, and shelter. But works of art are showing up in excavations from 15,000 in France1, to 30,0002 on the island of Java, and now 50,000+3 years ago in Northern Germany clearly pushing back the record of neanderthal/home sapiens relationship with art to early times indeed. We don’t need art to survive. Still, it is arguable that Art as a form of expression is one of the things that makes us more human. And… we have been doing it for a long time. Engaging with that part of our brain that is creative, innovative, and capable of symbolic thinking has propelled us as a species and continues to do so today.