It’s been over a century, but summer chinook are back in the Little Spokane River: ‘It’s kind of a spiritual experience’
For the first time in 111 years, summer chinook are swimming in the Little Spokane River. Fifty-one of them, to be precise. The adult fish were released into the Little Spokane River, near the Waikiki Spring trailhead, on Friday by the Spokane Tribe of Indians, alongside the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy.www.spokesman.com
