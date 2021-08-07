Cancel
NXT Talent Desmond Troy Also Announces WWE Release

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother NXT talent is gone tonight, as Desmond Troy has announced his release from WWE. Troy took to Twitter on Friday night to confirm that he had been released, writing:. “Life is tough, but it’s about time I got some adversity to see what I’m made of. What a way to start the weekend. Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for the opportunity. There’s power in the name and with a name like Denzel Dejournette I can’t and won’t lose!”

