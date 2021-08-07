Cancel
WWE

Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced two segments for next week’s episode of Raw. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will address Goldberg ahead of their SummerSlam match while Charlotte Flair will discuss her loss to Nikki A.S.H. from this week’s show. Raw takes place on Monday from...

