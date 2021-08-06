Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Prisoner reallocation proposal looms for redistricting commissioners

By Evan Wyloge evan.wyloge@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Johnson lives in Denver. He’s lived in Denver since 2001, and he plans to live in Denver for the foreseeable future. But on April 1, 2020, the date used by the U.S. Census Bureau to count where the entire U.S. population lives, Johnson wasn’t in Denver. He was at the Arrowhead Correctional Center, a state prison in Cañon City, about an hour’s drive southwest of Colorado Springs. He was there serving a three-year sentence for writing bad checks.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting Commission#Census Data#Prison Reform#The U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#Coloradans#Colorado Common Cause
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Colorado Statethecherrycreeknews.com

Key decision looms for how Colorado will count inmates in redistricting data

The independent commissions charged with redrawing Colorado’s political maps will make a key decision this week regarding how to count incarcerated people in the state’s redistricting data. Colorado’s two independent redistricting commissions will vote this week on whether to count incarcerated individuals using their permanent addresses, as is done with...
Atlanta, GAnowhabersham.com

Special session looms with redistricting and rising crime at top of agenda

ATLANTA (GPB) — When lawmakers left the state capitol in April, they knew they’d be back sooner than usual. Georgia legislators are scheduled to return to the Gold Dome in the fall to complete the once-in-a-decade redistricting process and redraw the state’s political maps that could determine political power over the next 10 years.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Council delays vote on redistricting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council took the steam out of what could have been a contentious meeting Monday evening by shelving a vote on redistricting. Instead of voting on a plan, council members voted to push the issue back at least a month until new census data comes in, which is expected in the next week or so.
Tom Green County, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Commissioners Propose Same Tax Rate as Last Year

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning proposed a property tax rate which is the same as FY2021 during their regular meeting. The court voted unanimously to propose a tax rate of .54980 per $100 in property value which is the same rate as last year. After the Texas Legislature made changes to the way counties, cities and school districts develop a tax rate, there are two rates which would trigger additional requirements.
PoliticsAlamosa Valley Courier

Revised schedule for Redistricting Commission

The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission today adopted a revised schedule under Colorado Constitution Article V, Section 44.5(1), in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling released on July 26, 2021, and also delays due to impacts caused by COVID-19 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s ability to provide final census data for the 2020 Census. The revised schedule will allow enough time for the commission to submit a final plan to the Colorado Supreme Court by October 1.
Colorado Statearchuletacounty.org

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

Click the link to learn more and join the event on August 7th. https://www.facebook.com/events/2234490866687890/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22calendar_tab_event%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark_calendar%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D. *Copied from Face Book*. Testify at your local public hearing and make sure your community is represented!. The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions are committed to taking the voice of the people into account as congressional and...
Pittsylvania County, VAGoDanRiver.com

Redistricting challenges loom for Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County faces a time crunch for its redistricting process. The county must redraw the lines for its seven magisterial districts following the 2020 census, but will have less time to do it compared to 10 years ago. Following the 2010 U.S. Census 10 years ago, the county’s geographic information...
Brown County, MNJournal

Commissioners to consider landfill proposal

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will consider cost estimates and timelines for excavating and construction of Cell 21 at the Brown County Landfill Tuesday, Aug. 3. Mathiowetz Construction proposes to install a two-foot clay base liner, do 60 mil. composite prep work and add a leachate collection system. Anticipated costs are $626,495. Work would begin Aug. 15 and be complete prior to freeze-up with suitable weather.
Uvalde County, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

County likely facing redistricting

San Antonio attorney Rolando L. Rios said Monday future redistricting looks likely for the four Uvalde County Commissioner precincts, though final numbers are not yet available and data delays may result in future election delays as well. Rios, addressing members of the commissioners court, said U.S. Census data this year...
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Clark County commissioner proposes paying people $100 to get COVID vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Clark County commissioner has proposed paying people $100 each to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to surge in the Las Vegas valley. Tick Segerblom has asked to discuss authorizing $10 million to promote vaccines and vaccinations, including individual payments of $100, according to an agenda item for Tuesday's meeting.
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Redistricting Counties throughout Tennessee

Tennessee's 95 counties are expected to undergo redistricting once they've received 2020 Census county-level population data this fall, and civic groups across the state say public interest in the redistricting process is increasing. Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said state lawmakers...
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Immigrant Rights Group Condemns Redistricting Commissioner’s Comments on Undocumented Workers

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC), an immigration advocacy group, condemned comments about undocumented workers made by Congressional Redistricting commissioner Bill Leone. The comments were made last week at a Joint Independent Redistricting meeting in Englewood in response to witness testimony about how the commission would count imprisoned populations when...
Isle Of Wight County, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

IW Supervisors briefed on redistricting

Isle of Wight County will have a once-in-a-decade opportunity this fall to redraw its voting districts and potentially add seats to its currently five-member Board of Supervisors. The U.S. Census Bureau has set a date of Aug. 16 for the release of the 2020 census data in a non-tabulated legacy...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Augusta Commissioner proposes cigar lounge exception to smoking ordinance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One Augusta-Richmond County Commission is hoping to amend the county's smoke-free ordinance to allow for cigar lounges. FOX54 spoke with Commissioner Jordan Johnson after be brought the idea before his fellow commissioners. Commissioners are not all in agreement with this proposal. Some are concerned it will uproot the current smoking ordinance that took two years to establish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy