Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams: Aaron Donald ‘excited’ about Matthew Stafford

By Bret Stuter
ramblinfan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the LA Rams, All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald‘s opinion carries the weight of investment advisor E.F. Hutton. When Aaron Donald speaks, people listen. So it makes sense to get any and all comments made by the great defensive lineman and listen to what he sees so far from the progress of the team at training camp so far. After all, Donald sees two to four blockers opposing him per play, so it makes sense that he would have a unique perspective about his team.

ramblinfan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLsportstalkline.com

Video: Aaron Donald, Connor Williams Scuffle at Rams, Cowboys Be aware

A scuffle between Los Angeles Rams defensive kind out Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams resulted in the two teams charging the self-discipline in the course of a joint practicing camp enlighten held in Oxnard, California. Pat Doney @PatDoneyNBC5. Aaron Donald & Connor Williams scuffle... Cowboys and...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Aaron Donald & Coach Sean McVay: A Joking Rams ‘Disagreement'

Aaron Donald and Sean McVay generally see things eye-to-eye when it comes to their Los Angeles Rams. But the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and his coach now have themselves a friendly disagreement. “Yeah, I’m getting older,” said Donald, who just turned 30. “I feel it.”. “He...
NFLRedlands Daily Facts

Rams’ Aaron Donald is tackling more changes

IRVINE — Anticipation rose around Aaron Donald as the NFL’s best defensive lineman sat on a Gatorade tub and shared laughs with teammates before the Rams’ first training camp practice of 2021 on Wednesday. “A.D., come and sit over here, man!” yelled one of a group of fans 25 yards...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Thumbskulls. LA Rams latest minor injury Matthew Stafford

The LA Rams are certainly flipping into the minor injury sequence at a record-breaking pace. First, it was the off-season injury to running back Cam Akers that ended his season. Then the Rams had to place rookie WR Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID list. Then rookie TE/WR Jacob Harris was sidelined while a minor core muscle procedure heals. Next, it was rookie DB Robert Rochell’s wrist. Then it was rookie DL Bobby Brown III’s thumb.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Matthew Stafford's X-Rays Negative After Thumb Injury at Rams Practice

Quarterback reportedly suffered a minor thumb injury in practice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the injury occurred when Stafford hit his thumb on another player's helmet. Stafford underwent X-rays that came back negative, and he is only expected to miss a few days. The 33-year-old signal-caller is set...
NFLOCRegister

Matthew Stafford hurts his thumb, Rams cross their fingers

IRVINE — Among the questions hanging over the Rams’ high expectations this season, one looms like a pin over a Super Bowl party balloon. The Rams found themselves facing that worry head-on Monday when Stafford went to the sideline after hitting his right thumb on a teammate’s helmet as he followed through on a pass late in a training camp practice.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy