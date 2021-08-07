LA Rams: Aaron Donald ‘excited’ about Matthew Stafford

When it comes to the LA Rams, All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald‘s opinion carries the weight of investment advisor E.F. Hutton. When Aaron Donald speaks, people listen. So it makes sense to get any and all comments made by the great defensive lineman and listen to what he sees so far from the progress of the team at training camp so far. After all, Donald sees two to four blockers opposing him per play, so it makes sense that he would have a unique perspective about his team.