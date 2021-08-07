Cancel
Florida State

U.S. Officials allow gambling agreement between Florida and Seminole Tribe

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Government has approved the agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe that allows for an expansion on gambling in the state.

Gambling run by the Seminole Tribe will become legal. Under the deal, new casinos can be built and established casinos can be expanded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida first announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, earlier this year.

The deal, according to Gov. DeSantis, would lead to $2.5 billion in profit for the state for the first five years.

In addition to benefits, the deal allows the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The deal is facing difficulties in the form of several lawsuits and ballot initiatives aimed to challenge it.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

