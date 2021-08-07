U.S. Officials allow gambling agreement between Florida and Seminole Tribe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Government has approved the agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe that allows for an expansion on gambling in the state.

Gambling run by the Seminole Tribe will become legal. Under the deal, new casinos can be built and established casinos can be expanded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida first announced the 30-year deal, known as a compact, earlier this year.

The deal, according to Gov. DeSantis, would lead to $2.5 billion in profit for the state for the first five years.

In addition to benefits, the deal allows the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The deal is facing difficulties in the form of several lawsuits and ballot initiatives aimed to challenge it.

