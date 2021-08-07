Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Luzardo (3-5) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, completing 4.2 innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two. Many pitchers have struggled in the confines of Coors Field, but Luzardo's struggles Saturday had as much to do with his lack of control as with the elevation. The southpaw didn't allow any homers but threw only 47 of 81 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four walks, with his final free pass forcing in a run and leading to Luzardo's exit from the game. The once-heralded prospect has struggled through a rough 2021 campaign, posting a 7.36 ERA through 15 big-league appearances and a 6.52 ERA in eight outings at Triple-A. The Marlins are likely to give him ample leeway given the fact that they are out of the playoff picture and gave up Starling Marte to acquire him, but Luzardo simply isn't a viable option in fantasy leagues right now given his poor results this season.