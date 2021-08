Q: My husband and I live in an older home that we bought at the beginning of last year, not long before the pandemic hit. It is our first house. The couple who sold it to us were retired and used the money to move to Florida. Our problem is that the rains we had right before the lockdown and the rains earlier this year caused a lot of damage. The roof, which we knew was pretty old when we bought the house, leaked badly in a bedroom and in the kitchen. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it turns out that whenever it rains for more than a day or two, the backyard becomes a swamp and water runs under the house. It hasn’t come inside yet, but we’re afraid if we have rains later this year like we did a few years ago, it might. Our question is this: We don’t want to go after the elderly couple who sold us the home. They seemed like nice, honest people. But we were represented by a real estate agent who we think didn’t do her job right. We read your column all the time and we know that an agent is supposed to do a thorough inspection of the house before we buy it. Isn’t she responsible for not finding problems that, in hindsight, must have been noticeable?